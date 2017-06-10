A civilian was injured on Saturday morning in a militant attack on security forces on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. The man moving in his car was injured when militants fired at two vehicles of security forces plying on the national highway in Vesu area of Anantnag district, a police official said.

“The injured civilian has been shifted to hospital and his condition is stable,” the official said.

In another incident, an infiltration bid was foiled in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector. One terrorist was gunned down and a weapon was also recovered. The operation is still underway.

#FLASH: Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Gurez Sector. One terrorist gunned down; one weapon recovered. Operation underway. pic.twitter.com/lqm2IELGUw — ANI (@ANI_news) June 10, 2017

Militants had ambushed an army convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Lower Munda area earlier in the month killing two personnel.

(More details are awaited)