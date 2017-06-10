I-T sleuths are to file a report on the alleged huge unaccounted wealth of former Additional SP of Nagaland M.K.R. Pillai, uncovered in raids across several locations in the country, an official said.

A top I-T official told IANS that the raids started on Thursday at 30 centres across the country, including Nagaland.

“Some places where the raids took place have been sealed. Once the probe is completed we will file an enquiry report,” said the top official who did not wish to be identified.

Pillai, who hails from Pandalam in central Travancore, started his career as a constable in Nagaland police in the 70s and retired as Additional SP. Since then he has been working as a consultant with the same employer.

A President’s Police Medal winner, Nair during his stint in Nagaland had very close links with prominent people.

He came under the I-T scanner post-demonetisation. In a calculated and pre-determined move the I-T sleuths swooped down on Thursday on 30 centres in the country in four states, where he has interests.

According to speculation, Pillai’s assets which are linked to a leading business group in Kerala is in excess of Rs 1,000 crore.

“Our officials met up with Pillai during the raid here. It’s too early for us to give any quantification of the seizure,” added the I-T official.

Pillai is expected to return to Nagaland shortly.