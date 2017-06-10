Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar has asked senior officials to ensure that secrecy of government files and records is maintained at all costs.

The Chief Secretary has in a missive to all departmental heads said that they would be held accountable if there was any breach of secrecy.

There have been many instances where decisions before being taken are leaked to either the stakeholders or the media, landing the in a piquant situation, an official informed.

He added that it has also been expected of the officials, mainly departmental heads, to keep an eye on the subordinates to ensure that files are not leaked.

All Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries have been sent this missive, it was informed.