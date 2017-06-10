One militant was killed on Saturday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district where the army foiled an infiltration bid.

Defence sources said the militant was killed in Gurez sector when the army challenged a group of three to four militants who were trying to sneak into the Indian side on the LoC.

“One terrorist has been killed and the operation against other terrorists is still going on. The infiltration bid has been foiled,” an official said.

The army killed five militants on Friday in Uri sector of the LoC in Baramulla district, foiling a major infiltration bid.

In another incident, a civilian was injured on Saturday morning in a militant attack on security forces on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. The man moving in his car was injured when militants fired at two vehicles of security forces plying on the national highway in Vesu area of Anantnag district, a police official said.