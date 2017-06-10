Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, while addressing an event in Chhattisgarh on Friday, called Mahatma Gandhi a ‘chatur baniya’ who could foresee the downfall of the Congress party.

“Bahut chatur baniya tha woh, usko maloom tha aage kya hone waala hai (He was a very clever baniya, he knew what was going to happen in future),” Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the state, said Congress, is a party that was never set up on the basis of any ideology. He also said Congress party was launched as a special vehicle to secure independence.

“Congress kisi ek vichaar dhaara ke adhaar par, kisi ek siddhant ke adhaar par bani hui party hi nahi hai, woh azadi prapt karne ka ek special purpose vehicle hai, azadi prapt karne ka ek saadhan tha. Aur isi liye Mahatma Gandhi ne durandesi ke saath, bahut chatur baniya tha woh, usko maloom tha aage kya hone waala hai, usne azadi ke baad turant kaha tha, Congress ko bikher dena chahiye. Mahatma Gandhi ne nahi kiya, lekin ab kuch log usko bikherne ka kaam samapt kar rahe hain. (The Congress is not a party based on one ideology or one principle, it is a special purpose vehicle to gain independence…this is why Mahatma Gandhi with foresight, he was a very clever baniya, he knew what was going to happen, he said immediately after independence that the Congress should be dissolved,” the Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Hailing the BJP’s ‘clarity of thought’, the BJP President said if anybody raises anti-India slogans, then he is an anti-national in the eyes of party.

“Jo deshdrohi naare lagayega, woh deshdrohi kehlayega (If anybody raises anti-India slogans then in our sight he is an anti-national).” “We are clear about it,” he said.