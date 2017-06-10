The Gujarat Board publications produced an absolute blunder after describing Jesus Christ as ‘haivaan’ (demon) in their class IX Hindi language textbook, completely agonizing the sentiments of the Christian community across the nation.

The ‘demon’ quote, which appears in chapter titled ‘Teacher-student relationship in Indian culture’ on page 16 is now rectified as far as the online version of the book is concerned.

Meanwhile the bewildered Gujarat board officials’ already declared the mistake as a typo error or a possible ‘printing mistake’ and have removed the controversial reference from their online version.

“This was nothing but a printing mistake. Instead of word ‘Bhagwan’, the word ‘haivaan’ got printed. We have already made the correction in the online version. Since books have already been distributed among students, it is not possible to withdraw them now,” GSSTB executive president Nitin Pethani told a media house.

In the aftermath All-India Christian organisation has urged the book to be withdrawn with immediate effect.

Taking the blunder as an offence, a dissenter said, “The textbook has depicted our God in a bad light. We condemn the word used for Jesus Christ. It has hurt our religious sentiments. We want the government to withdraw the book immediately”.