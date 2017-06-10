A- A A+

Trinamool Congress MLA Iqbal Ahmed, who was summoned by the CBI as part of the Narada sting video probe, on Saturday sought time citing ill health and the ongoing Ramadan fast.

Kolkata Deputy Mayor Ahmed had received a notice from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asking him to appear at its office in South Kolkata’s Nizam Palace on Saturday.

Ahmed instead sent a letter through his lawyer seeking “seven to ten days’ time”.

“I just came to give a representation that we want seven to ten days’ time. He is indisposed and Ramadan is also on,” said the lawyer.

“We have given a written submission. I am sure they will consider it,” he said.

Ahmed was one of the Trinamool leaders purportedly seen receiving money in exchange of promise to dole out favours to a fictitious company in a video footage uploaded by the Narada News portal last year.

10 June 2017
