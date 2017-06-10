Slamming Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president Amit Shah for calling Mahatma Gandhi a ‘chatur baniya’, Congress on Saturday lashed out saying that “he (Amit Shah) has insulted the father of the nation and freedom fighters” with his comments.

Targeting Shah for his comments and citing BJP and Sangh proximity, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala addressing a press conference in Delhi said that before Independence, Britain used Sangh and Mahasabha as ‘special purpose vehicle’ to divide and rule India.

“Amit Shah has insulted freedom fighters and Mahatma Gandhi. Sachai yeh hai ke azadi ke pehlay gore angrez mahasabha aur sangh ka istemaal ek special purpose vehicle ke taur par desh ke batwaare ke liye karte rahe. (The truth is that the British did use Mahasabha and Sangh as a special purpose vehicle to divide and rule our country)”

BJP is today acting like the same special purpose vehicle for certain “corporate houses” and taking care of their business interests, added Surjewala.

BJP President Shah on Friday raked controversy after he attacked Congress party calling them an organisation without any principle and a medium that was used to attain freedom. The senior BJP leader also went on to say that Mahatma Gandhi was a clever baniya and just as India got freedom from the British, he (Gandhi) asserted that Congress should be dissolved.

“Congress kisi ek vichaar dhaara ke adhaar par, kisi ek siddhant ke adhaar par bani hui party hi nahi hai, woh azadi prapt karne ka ek special purpose vehicle hai, azadi prapt karne ka ek saadhan tha. Aur isi liye Mahatma Gandhi ne durandesi ke saath, bahut chatur baniya tha woh, usko maloom tha aage kya hone waala hai, usne azadi ke baad turant kaha tha, Congress ko bikher dena chahiye. (The Congress is not a party based on one ideology or one principle, it is a special purpose vehicle to gain independence…this is why Mahatma Gandhi with foresight, he was a very clever baniya, he knew what was going to happen, he said immediately after independence that the Congress should be dissolved),” said Shah while speaking at an event in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking further, Surjewala said that instead of fighting the issue of casteism and religious divide, Amit Shah dragged the name of Mahatma Gandhi into all of this.

“Yeh darshata hai ke Amit Shah ka charitra aur maansikta kya hai (This shows the character and ideology of the BJP President Amit Shah)”, added Surjewala.

The Congress also demanded an apology from Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling his comments as anti national.

“We demand that Amit Shah, BJP and PM Narendra Modi apologise to the country, the families of freedom fighters and every citizen for insulting the freedom movement and the father of the nation,” said Congress