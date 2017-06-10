490 cadets completed their training at the Indian Military Academy and were inducted in the Indian Army on Saturday. The Passing Out Parade was attended by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

Army Chief reviewed the parade at Chetwode Drill Square and addressed 67 foreign cadets from 10 different nations. While addressing the gathering, General Bipin Rawat congratulated the cadets and welcomed them in the elite institution.

“I congratulate all 423 cadets who became a part of the Indian party and want to thanks the families and friends for sending their children to be a part of this. I hope these new members of the Indian Army will maintain the status and reputation of the Army and will make all of us proud,” General Rawat said.

Uttarakhand: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat attends the passing out parade held at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/Awq2ZBNEVc — ANI (@ANI_news) June 10, 2017

Citizens in a very large number turned out to witness the grand occasion. Proper security measures were insured for the Passing Out Parade.