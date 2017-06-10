Three days after the attackers of the Sitapur triple murder case are still at large despite the crime being caught on the camera; Uttar Pradesh (UP) Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkan Singh on Saturday asserted that the law and order situation in the state was under ‘control’.

Speaking to the media in Lucknow, Sulkan Singh was answering the questions related to the recent communal violence in Saharanpur and the triple murder case of Sitapur.

Responding to a question asking about the progress Up Police has made in Sitapur murder case, DGP Sulkan said advised the media to keep not mix and keep crime and law & order as ‘separate’ things.

Sitapur murder case dates back to June 6 Tuesday night, when the armed assailants on a bike shot dead three people of the same family outside his house in civil lines.

The unknown armed men shot 55-year-old grain trader Jaiswal, his wife Kamini, and son Hrithik, 25, at point blank range. Despite the crime being recorded in the camera, police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

Earlier last month another businessman was shot dead in Allahabad, barely 500 meters away from the police station.

Speaking of the Saharanpur violence case, DGP Sulkan Singh said that the authorities have already sent a detailed report to the Home Ministry as inquired by the ministry.

A group of Thakurs and Dalits on May 5 clashed in Sharanpur district’s Shabirpur village. At least three persons were killed and several others were injured in the clash that reportedly took place after some Dalits had objected a procession of Maharana Pratap in the region.

The BJP government in UP under Yogi Adityanath is under the ire due to a significant rise in violence and law and order turbulence in the state.