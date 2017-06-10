Just few hours after all the accused of Manesar gang-rape were put behind bars for raping a woman and killing her 6-month-old daughter, another horrific incident has been reported from Gurugram where a man has been arrested for raping a widow woman and her daughter for past three weeks.

As per reports, son of a Delhi police sub-inspector was arrested on Friday over the charges of rape and blackmailing.

Commenting on the matter, a police official said that the accused has been arrested over the charges of raping a woman and her 15-year-old daughter and blackmailing them by filming the acts. Police also added that while going through his phone they found other such clips shot inside the Gurugram house.

The accused was identified as Ashish Kumar, a BA final-year student who lived in Amar Colony in Delhi’s Gokalpur area. The accused was picked from the woman’s house by the police on Friday after being alerted by a call from the woman. As per sources, the woman filed a complaint after Ashish started raping her daughter.

The police said that the accused had started making visits to the woman’s house after he chanced upon her some 25 days ago at Gurgaon’s Rajendra Park.

The victim woman, who hails from Uttarakhand had been working in a private firm since her husband had passed away last year. The woman said that she met Ashish and had struck up a conversation when they met at the market.

As per the police complaint filed by the woman, she had given Ashish her address as nothing suspicious struck her about him.

Following the complaint, Ashish Kumar has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and sections 4 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).