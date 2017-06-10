Calling the Centre’s recent ban slaughter of cattle ‘unconstitutional’ bearing ‘negative impact on the Indian society and economy’, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the law in present structure disregard the provisions of the State law.

“I am writing this in response to the notification of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of Government of India dated 23.05.2017 on the new rules called the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 201T. The said Rules prescribe certain restrictions on cattle trade. I would like to bring to your kind attention that these rules are unconstitutional and will have far-reaching negative impact on the Indian society and economy,” said Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka besides Kerala and West Bengal has been vocal against the Centre’s new notification prohibiting the sale of cattle for slaughter purpose.

“You are aware that meat is the key source of protein for the poor and ordinary people. It is consumed by people of all faiths and not only by minorities and Dalits.”

As the new rule makes it necessary for everyone to furnish documents that legally binds them to trade the cattle only for agricultural or domestic purposes, Siddaramaiah said that a lot of farmers will suffer as they will not be able to trade cattle and other animals in non-availability of these documents.

“When the cattle grow old and become unproductive for farmers, the above rules prevent the farmers from selling them,” said the CM in the letter.

Stating that the cattle is a state subject, Siddaramaiah pointed that the rules notified by the Central Government superseded state power in this case.

The CM further states that the new rule also alters eating habit of people of “all faiths and not only by minorities and Dalits” who consume meat as a key source of protein supplement.

“India is one of the largest exporters of meat in the world and the new rules will negatively affect the meat and leather industries and the lives of lakhs of people who depend on it. This will also destroy many public sector meat processing units,” he added.

Demanding to ‘reconsider’ and repeal the order, Siddaramaiah said that the Centre should have taken the States into confidence before launching the rule.

“The absence of efforts to take the States into confidence on such an important matter hits at the very roots of federalism. I earnestly request you to reconsider the matter afresh by repealing the said Rules in the larger interest of the farmers and the society,” said Karnataka CM.

Union environment ministry in Narendra Modi government on May 26 released a new law that bans sale and purchase of cattle for the purpose of slaughter or religious sacrifice.

As per the new law, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 aims to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes.

The list of animals that cannot be bought or sold for slaughter through cattle markets includes cows, bulls, buffaloes, heifers, calves and camels.

The central government has drawn flak across the nation with various states raising concerns of the Centre govt hijacking the overruling state authority’s power over the matter of cattle.