As the state of Madhya Pradesh continues to reel under agitating farmers’, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sitting on indefinite hunger strike on Saturday said that he will ‘continue to fast’ until there is peace in the state.

“My fast will continue till there is peace in the entire state. Madhya Pradesh is a temple to me and its people are my God. People’s pain is my pain,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Meanwhile, the SP of Mandsaur district said that the authorities have decided to impose no curfew after 8 PM, however, maintains that section 144 will continue in Mandsaur. There is no respite in the Pipliya Mandi where the curfew stays at night as well, he added.

The CM said that that he met a lot of farmers and discussed the problems they are facing and tried to get a solution to them. Asserting that the state government has already addressed some issues that were brought forward by the farmers, CM assured that that necessary steps will be taken to address some other matter on which the govt is about to take a decision.

“We are considering every issue seriously whether it is small or big. We will think about it and discuss it and thereafter, we will definitely take a decision in the interest of farmers,” said Chouhan.

Citing the various schemes launched by the Madhya Pradesh government under his rule, CM Shivraj Chouhan said that he has always been there “whenever there has been a crisis”. “I did not sit in my office and visited the farmers myself,” added the CM.

No curfew will be imposed after 8pm in Mandsaur, section 144 will continue. Curfew in Pipliya Mandi will remain in the night: SP Mandsaur

Meanwhile reacting to the indefinite hunger strike launched by the CM Chouhan, Congress party called it a political gimmick to gain sympathy from the people.

“I do not understand that instead of maintaining law and order which was their responsibility, they fired on farmers. The Chief Minister is doing these kinds of gimmicks to gain the people’s sympathy,” said state Congress leader Jeetu Patwari.

Earlier today, Chouhan began ‘peace fast’ at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal asking the agitating farmers to come for the talks. The CM is conducting all his official work from the spot itself.

Madhya Pradesh is engulfed in a series of protests after five people lost lives and several others got injured in Mandsaur as the farmers’ protest turned violent due to the alleged firing by the police.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets farmers, at Dussehra Maidan in BHEL, Bhopal.

The farmers’ were gathered in Mandsaur district to launch a week-long protest demanding better compensation for their crop in the drought-hit region. The farmers have alleged Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government for lack of support towards them despite aware of the drought situation in the state.

With the cases of farmers suicide rate growing in Madhya Pradesh, the protesters also demanded the govt to take account of the severe drought and help with waiving off their loan against the loss incurred during the drought season.