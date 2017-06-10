Blaming social media for fomenting trouble in Jammu and Kashmir for the second time in two days, Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that a Pakistan-backed misinformation campaign on it was instigating the youth in the valley.

Advocating devising of new ways to combat these new challenges, he said that the armed forces will have to wake up to the new form of violence.

Addressing cadets at the passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy here, Rawat also called for “proper use of technology” for public good.

Terming terrorism as the biggest scourge of modern times, the army chief exhorted the cadets to brace up to take on the menace and deal with it effectively. He also accused Pakistan of spreading misinformation among the Kashmiri youth with doctored videos and messages.

On the issue of women in combat roles, he said that “it’s important to have women in combat roles in the army even in rank and file positions”. Noting that on many occasions during Army operations, soldiers had to deal with the public including women, he said the induction could benefit the forces.