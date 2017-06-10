Asserting that all the terror problems originate from Pakistan, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said that India should immediately reclaim Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and destroy all the terror camps operating from the region.

Calling PoK as the main cause for the growing unrest in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Ramdev said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should launch a campaign to get “PoK territory into its own”

“PoK is the cause of all the problems in Jammu and Kashmir. The only solution I think at this point of time is India acquiring the PoK territory into its own.”

The yoga guru also said that Pakistan is using PoK as a launch pad to infiltrate terrorists in India. “PM Modi should make a start to acquire PoK”, he added.

Addressing a media conference at the end of a three-day yoga camp, organised by Patanjali, Baba Ramdev said that Pakistan should hand over terrorists like Azhar Masood, Hafiz Sayeed, Dawood Ibrahim to India — as the people were solely responsible for the turbulence at India-Pakistan border. “Bringing these people to India will make PM Modi immortal,” he added.

Playing down the reports of human rights violations in J&K, Ramdev defended the Indian Army saying that the jawans serving in the Valley also have their human rights.

Replying to a query on human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, Ramdev said that Indian army personnel too had their human rights. The yoga guru also said that the people of Pakistan are peace loving people who are caught in the crossfire because of these terrorists who bring a bad name to their country.

Ramdev also applauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on bringing the law to completely ban liquor throughout the state. He said that Patanjali plans to work on a ‘cow research and promotion center in Bihar.

Stating that yoga can help the students, he urged the Bihar government to include ‘yoga’ as a part of the education curriculum in the schools across the state.