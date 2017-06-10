Senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas on Saturday said that the party will fight assembly elections in Rajasthan on the issues of water, education and health.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that the interference of the party’s central leadership will be “minimum” in the election-related activities in Rajasthan.

Vishwas, who was appointed Rajasthan in-charge of the AAP last month, made these announcements in his first meeting with the party workers from Rajasthan on Saturday.

“Polls in Rajasthan will not be an election of negativity. The party will not fight to defeat anybody but it will contest the polls there on education, health and water issues,” Kumar said.

“After a stupendous victory in Delhi assembly polls we have tasted several defeats. So assembly elections in Rajasthan are not only important but very crucial for the existence of AAP,” he said.

Vishwas, in the five-hour meeting with the party workers, said that only those workers who have been associated with the party for at least one year, will be able to contest the elections.

“In Rajasthan the party will return to its principles from where it was started. The in-charge or observer of the party for Rajasthan will have limited rights and their pictures will not be displayed on party banners, posters or social media pages there,” the AAP leader said.

He said that any in-charge or observer for the state will not stay in any hotel or farmhouse but will either stay at a party worker’s house or the party office, adding that for the preparations, there would be three phases of six months each.

“The structure of the organisation would be pyramidal in which party workers at lower level will select the representatives for the senior leadership in Rajasthan,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Laxmi Nagar MLA Nitin Tyagi and around 70 party workers from Rajasthan.