Indian army is retaliating to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reportedly, Pakistan initiated firing automatics and mortars from 08:30 PM IST in KG sector.

Pakistani posts initiated indiscriminate firing from the across the border targeting Indian posts and civilian areas.

The Indian troops are responding to the unprovoked firing is retaliating with equal might.

The development comes on the same day as India Army in a successful bid to stop infiltration from across the border killed 13 militants during last 96 hours.

Foiling multiple infiltration bids along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Udhampur-headquartered Northern Command in a statement said, “the sinister design of Pakistan Army to push in multiple groups of armed intruders across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be defeated by pro-active operations being carried out on the LoC”.

Indian army has over the week successfully “intercepted groups of intruders all along the LoC in Gurez, Machil, Naugam and Uri sectors leading to the elimination of 13 intruders during the last 96 hours,” said the statement.

The army also recovered arms and ammunition from the slain terrorists implicating their connection with Pakistan.

(This is a developing story, details awaited)