Students of Lucknow University on Wednesday staged a protest outside the University Campus and showed black flags to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and attempted to stop his convoy, CM Yogi Adityanth was on his way to attend a function in the University campus.

The students staged the protest as they were unhappy with the amount of money spent on one of the college functions that was attended by the UP CM. 12 students were arrested by the Lucknow police in this matter and now they continue to remain in jail as a local court here, denied bail to them and sent them to a 14-day judicial custody.

Lucknow police maintained its stand and said that the students were responsible for the breach of the CM’s security protocol.

The arrested students have highlighted the hypocrisy of the University administration and said that on one hand the administration claims lack of funds and on the other hand spends huge amounts of money on a function that is graced by CM Yogi Adityanath.

The arrested students are reportedly members of Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha, student’s wing of Samajwadi Party.