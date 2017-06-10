Asking for strong action against culprits, families of the four farmers’ who were killed in the alleged police firing in Mandsaur urged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to end his indefinite fast on Saturday.

Calling Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan a genuine person, father of one of the deceased said, “We requested the Chief Minister to call off his hunger strike. We don’t think that he is doing any drama. He is genuinely concerned about us. We also asked for stern action against the culprits.”

Responding to a kin of the family, CM Chouhan assured the state government will do everything to give them justice. The authorities will find the guilty and punish them said the CM.

Earlier today, CM Shivraj Chouhan decided to sit to ‘peace fast’ until peace was reported in the state reeling under farmers’ protests.

The CM said that that he met a lot of farmers and discussed the problems they are facing and tried to get a solution to them. Asserting that the state government has already addressed some issues that were brought forward by the farmers, CM assured that that necessary steps will be taken to address some other matter on which the govt is about to take a decision.

“We are considering every issue seriously whether it is small or big. We will think about it and discuss it and thereafter, we will definitely take a decision in the interest of farmers,” said Chouhan.

Meanwhile, the SP of Mandsaur district said that the authorities have decided to impose no curfew after 8 PM, however, maintains that section 144 will continue in Mandsaur. There is no respite in the Pipliya Mandi where the curfew stays at night as well, he added.

Madhya Pradesh is engulfed in a series of protests after five people lost lives and several others got injured in Mandsaur as the farmers’ protest turned violent due to the alleged firing by the police.

The farmers’ were gathered in Mandsaur district to launch a week-long protest demanding better compensation for their crop in the drought-hit region. The farmers have alleged Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government for lack of support towards them despite aware of the drought situation in the state.

With the cases of farmers suicide rate growing in Madhya Pradesh, the protesters also demanded the govt to take account of the severe drought and help with waiving off their loan against the loss incurred during the drought season.