Darjeeling is on boil due to massive protests by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM). This comes after Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s call for ‘compulsory’ Bangla in schools.

On Thursday, members of the GJM, clashed with the police and set on fire at least five police jeeps and a bus.

GJM leaders have called an indefinite bandh in offices of the state government, central government and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration from Monday.

“State government, central government and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) will be indefinitely closed,” GJM general secretary, Roshan Giri, announced in Darjeeling

Courts and banks will come under the purview of the indefinite strike but educational institutions, hotels, shops and transport have been exempted.

Giri further added that all the sign boards in Darjeeling will be written only in Nepali and English.

The GJM has cautioned tourists that they should leave Darjeeling before their strike. They also warned that no vehicles will be allowed thereafter. Two columns of Army have been deployed in the affected areas after the Bengal CM requested the Centre for Army backup.

Claiming that peace has been restored in the hills after Thursday’s violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that the election of Gorkha Territorial Administration – the development body in the north Bengal hills – may take place anytime soon.

“It has already been five years since the last GTA election. The new board members would have to be sworn in within August 2. So the GTA election can happen anytime,” Banerjee told the media at Uttar Kanya, the state secretariat in north Bengal.

She claimed that people’s verdict will decide if the present GTA board has worked well for the development in the hills.