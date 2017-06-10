A man, who was severely beaten up by a mob for molesting a four-year-old girl, died in hospital on Saturday, police said. The incident had taken place in east Delhi on Thursday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Omvir Singh identified the deceased as 25-year-old Sanjay from Pandav Nagar in east Delhi.

“Sanjay died in GTB hospital at around 8 a.m. on Saturday,” he said.

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sanjay molested the four-year-old girl at Sanjay Lake Park. But he was caught in the act, beaten up severely and by the time police reached the spot he was almost unconscious, the DCP said.

Sanjay was shifted to a nearby hospital, but as his condition was serious, he was referred to GTB hospital.

Police said that the 4-year-old, who is from Pandav Nagar area, is stable and at her home.

Police have not been able to identify those who attacked Sanjay.

“As it was dark, we haven’t been able to identify anyone in the mob who beat up Sanjay from CCTV footage,” Singh told IANS, adding a case has been registered and investigations are on.