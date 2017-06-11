The onset of southwest monsoon in Karnataka has been delayed a few more days, said a senior official on Saturday.

“The monsoon was supposed to cover the entire Karnataka by June 9 but it is set to be delayed by few more days due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal. It pushed the rain-bearing clouds towards Odisha,” Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell Director G.S. Srinivas Reddy told IANS.

Though monsoon hit the Kerala coast on May 29 and was expected to advance to Karnataka, it was delayed following low pressure in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

“Karnataka may receive heavy rain during the next three to four days,” Reddy warned.

This year, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast a normal monsoon in Karnataka, which will bring respite to the state reeling under severe drought for the past three years.

“Pre-monsoon showers provided the much needed relief to farmers in the state. Many check dams are brimming with water. Farmers have commenced agricultural activities. Fodder scarcity has been mitigated to a great extent,” he said.

According to Reddy, Karnataka’s coastal and south interior parts received moderate to heavy rainfall while north and central regions received isolated to scattered rainfall.

“Haveri and Dharwad districts in north Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall in a day or two,” he said.

Light to moderate showers are expected in parts of Bengaluru.

“Though sky is overcast, chances of heavy rain in Bengaluru are bleak for the next two to three days,” he said.

The IMD, Bengaluru forecast generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain until June 14.

