Ten people, including nine members of a family, were killed on Sunday when the car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Mathura, police said.

The accident occurred at the Mathura-Jajampatti road. The victims hailed from Bareilly.

The driver of the car, en route from from Bharatpur, was also killed in the accident, a police official told IANS.

“A rescue team has been deployed at the site but the locals are refusing to send the bodies for post-mortem as they want senior officials to come and assure that a small bridge over the canal would be widened as there have been many accidents in the past,” the official added.

In a tragic accident on 23 May in Uttarakhand, 24 people were killed and 8 others injured when a bus carrying 29 people from Uttarkashi to Gangotri fell into a gorge above the Bhagirathi River.

