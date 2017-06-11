A- A A+

At least nine passengers were killed and 20 others injured on Sunday when a bus coming from Mumbai lost control and plunged into a ditch, police said.

According to the police, the driver of the bus en route to Beed city lost control and plunged over a 100 feet into the ditch at around 5 AM, near Ambhora. The bus was travelling between Pune and Latur. 

Majority of the victims are from Mumbai, the police said.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in nearby Ashti and the serious ones were taken to Ahmednagar.

 

