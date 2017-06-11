An ATM guard in Chadoora area of Kashmir’s Budgam district successfully foiled a robbery attempt at a bank in the area on Saturday night.

As per reports, the security guard who is posted at Lolipora village branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank raised an alarm after robbers tried break in the bank to loot it.

The robbers had broken a window of bank and escaped the spot as soon as people rushed towards the bank.

The official said, “He raised an alarm following which hundreds of locals rushed towards the bank, forcing the robbers to flee.”