The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) will be here later this month for a week-long hearing of cases related to West Bengal, a state minister said.

“The Commission sits in Delhi. They have never come to Kolkata. It should move all over India. Around 18 June, they will come to West Bengal and hear all the cases,” West Bengal Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pande said here at a special session on consumer protection issues and challenges on Saturday.

The NCDRC is a quasi-judicial commission in India which was set up in 1988 under the Consumer Protection Act of 1986.

“They will be here for seven days and notification will be given on June 15. This is the first time the Commission is coming to Kolkata in 10-15 years,” he said.

The Consumer Protection Act, 1986 mandates establishment of Consumer Protection Councils at the Centre as well as in each state and district, with a view to promote consumer awareness.

“It is difficult for people from Darjeeling and six districts of north Bengal to come to Kolkata and fight a case. Therefore, we are setting up a state Commission in Siliguri and the building will be completed in two months,” the minister said.

“In Asansol, within a month or so, we will open the state commission bench there,” the minister added.