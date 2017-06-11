After Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) President Amit Shah raked up a controversy by calling Mahatma Gandhi a ‘chatur baniya’, the latter’s grandsons Rajmohan Gandhi and Gopalkrishna Gandhi on Sunday came out strongly against Shah’s remark.

“The man who overcame the British lion and snakes of communal poison in India was more than a chatur bania. Today — unlike men like Amit Shah — he would aim to defeat the forces that hunt the innocent and the vulnerable,” Rajmohan Gandhi told PTI.

Slamming the BJP President, Gopalkrishna Gandhi said Mahatma Gandhi would have laughed at the ‘chatur baniya’ description of him.

He said the remark was made by Shah in ‘utter tastelessness’.

On Friday, BJP President had referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a chatur baniya while addressing a gathering in Chhattisgarh.

“Bahut chatur baniya tha woh, usko maloom tha aage kya hone waala hai (He was a very clever baniya who could foresee the downfall of the Congress party),” Amit Shah said.

Slamming Shah for his remark, Congress lashed out at the BJP President saying that, “he (Amit Shah) has insulted the father of the nation and freedom fighters” with his comments.

Targeting Shah for his comments and citing BJP and Sangh proximity, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala while addressing a press conference in Delhi said that before Independence, Britain used Sangh and Mahasabha as ‘special purpose vehicle’ to divide and rule India.