Two fishermen were killed and one went missing after a cargo ship bearing Panama flag hit a fishing boat here on the high seas. Eleven fishermen were rescued by another fishing boat.

A fisherman of the ill-fated boat told the media that the accident occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to preliminary reports, one among the dead is from Kolachel in Tamil Nadu while the other is from Assam. The missing fisherman is said to be from Uttar Pradesh.

“The incident occurred around 16 nautical miles from the coast here. There was no warning and after hitting the boat, they sailed away without stopping. Another fishing boat came and rescued us,” said a fisherman who is being treated at a hospital here.

Kochi Police Commissioner M.P. Dinesh told reporters that the Kochi Port Trust authorities have already detained the ship ‘Amber’.

“Orders have been given to bring the ship to the coast here. The Coast Guard and Indian Navy officials are working together to bring the ship here. A case under section of culpable homicide will be registered against the officials of the ship,” said Dinesh.