This memorial was built way back in 2009 to honour World War I heroes. The Karnataka War Memorial, which was built and meant to honour our war heroes, has now been left to rot.

Though the foundation stone of the Memorial was laid almost 8 years ago, the project is yet to see the light of day. NewsX with its relentless reporting highlights the sorry state of the National War Memorial in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The National Military Memorial is now gathering cobwebs, housing garbage and sporting broken windows. It has been reduced to a resting place for stray dogs. Also during the visit NewsX found that no proper security was in place with no restrictions to enter the premises.

Apparently all this happened because the Karnataka government, which built the structure to honour India’s braves, somehow managed to forget to inaugurate the Military Memorial over the years.

Even the tankers, fighter jets, flight simulation equipment, rocket models all have been left unguarded and to rot in the Memorial. All the valuable pieces of collection, gifted or donated to the museum have been left with no proper security, including the rare and priceless globe made from a 300 million year old Antarctic Rock.