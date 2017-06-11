BJP MLA Raj Purohit said on Saturday that the Gateway of India is a ‘symbol of slavery to the British’, and therefore it should be renamed as ‘Bharatdwar’, an Indian name for the structure.

“I am going to write to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Mumbai Port Trust committee to rename Gateway of India to Bharatdwar,” Purohit was quoted as saying.

He also added that its time India should let go of its ‘colonial hangover’.

“The slavery is over. Names of many railway stations have been changed. The city was named Bombay by the British, it was changed to Mumbai. Hence, Gateway of India should now be called Bharatdwar.”

Another of his demands include renaming of the Marine Lines railway station to ‘Mumbadevi’.

The BJP-Shiv Sena government also plans to change names of seven other suburban railway stations: Mumbai Central, Charni Road stations on Western Railway, Currey Road on Central Railway and Sandhurst Road, Cotton Green and Reay Road stations on the Harbour Line.

The name of city’s oldest railway station ‘Victoria Terminus’ has also been changed to Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus.

The Gateway of India was built in December 1924 to commemorate the landing of King George V and Queen Mary at Apollo Bunder in Mumbai.