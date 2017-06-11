Petroleum dealers across the country are expressing discontent over the state-run oil marketing companies’ decision to revise the fuel prices on a daily basis, June 16 onwards.

A representative of The Federation of All India Petroleum Traders said that the dealers will observe ‘no purchase, no sale’ on June 16 if the decision of daily revision of fuel prices is not revoked.

An organisation representing the dealers across the country said that the move may pose many problems for them and could lead to delays, especially around midnight when the prices change.

Reportedly, it will take time to adjust to new price everyday, as the dealers will first have to wait for the state-run oil companies to convey the new rates, then these will have to be fed on all the oil dispensing machines and calculators and finally the stock position will have to be measured and meter readings noted.

Representatives of the association met union oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan to convey their apprehensions.