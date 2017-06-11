In a turn of events, a few brave women from Gurugram, NCR bashed a man who allegedly tried molesting a girl.

As per reports, in the incident that took place on June 10 the women took revenge on the man by beating and humiliating him in public for molesting them.

A video that has surfaced shows a group of agitated women with the man and can be seen slapping and beating him with shoes. Though the road was crowded nobody came forward to ‘save’ the man who was being bashed.

#WATCH Women beat a man who tried molesting them in Gurugram #Haryana (10 June, 2017) pic.twitter.com/vTA3Z4FJqq — ANI (@ANI_news) June 11, 2017

At a time when molestation, assaults and violence against women are becoming so common, it has become a necessity for women to learn self-defence skills for self-protection.