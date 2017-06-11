BJP leader from Bihar Sushil Modi levelled charges of corruption and foul play against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday. Sushil Modi has alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s servant Lallan Chowdhary gifted property worth Rs 1 crore to the RJD leader’s wife Rabri Devi and fifth daughter Hema Yadav.

Sushil Modi has backed the allegations with documented evidences. Modi said Lallan Chowdhary gifted property worth Rs 1 crore to Lalu Prasad’s family in 2014. Lallan is a resident of Siwan.

These allegations from the BJP leader were made just a day before Lalu Prasad’s 70th birthday. Sushil Modi questioned, from where did Lalu’s servant acquire property worth crore to gift it to his family.

Modi further eloborated the graft charges against Lalu Prasad and said that, “Lallan Chowdhary had gifted 1100 sq ft land worth Rs 30.8 lakh to Rabri Devi on January 25, 2014. Lallan Chowdhary made another gift just 18 days

later. This time the gift of 3,400 sq ft land worth Rs 62 lakh was made to Hema Yadav.”

Lallan Chowdhary purchased this land for Rs 4.21 lakh from Bishun Rai in 2008 when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the union Railway Minister.

Lalu Prasad is celebrating his 70th birthday on Sunday and sent out a political message that he was committed to unite non-BJP parties ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Lalu in his official residence where the two held talks for over 30 minutes. “I have visited Laluji to greet him on his birthday. Since his student days, he has contributed immensely in

Bihari’s political and social development,” the Chief Minister told the meeting after the meeting.

In response, Lalu said: “On my birthday, I thank Nitish Kumar and other leaders of the Grand Alliance along with thousands of my party workers as well as my supporters and sympathisers who have visited me early morning. I

am really thankful for their love.”

“We (Grand Alliance) are one and united and there is no difference. We will continue to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar and outside. I have called for a rally in August in which all top leaders of non-BJP parties will participate.”