Heading a review meeting on Saturday, Basic Education Minister (Independent charge) Anupma Jaiswal laid emphasis upon getting Aadhaar enrolment for all the government teachers by July end positively. In case of noncompliance of the directive, the teachers’ salary will not be credited to their accounts.

The motive behind this move is to bring more transparency in working of the department. Officials said that the aim is to link the teachers’ bank accounts with Aadhaar, which will act as an identification card too.

The officials said that the task will not be too tedious as most teachers already have an Aadhaar. For the remaining, camps will be held in schools. In the meeting, Jaiswal also called for getting all the students, from class 1 to 8 enrolled in government schools, linked to Aadhaar as soon as possible.