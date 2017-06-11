Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Late J Jayalalithaa’s neice Deepa Rajakumar alleged that she was denied entry into the house of her aunt in Poes Garden on Sunday afternoon.

As per reports, Deepa along with her supporters made an unscheduled visit to Jayalalithaa’s residence on Sunday morning in order to garland a portrait of her late aunt which is kept at the entry of the house. After paying her tribute to her aunt, Deepa tried to enter her bungalow but was denied entry in it.

A source was quoted saying, “Suddenly, she wanted to enter the house to which we said we don’t have the authority to allow. We also pointed to her that the house was locked and asked her to leave the premises.”

Jaya and her supporters staged a protest outside Jaya’s Poes Garden residence alleging that the supporters of TTV Dinakaran, the nephew of Jaya’s aide Sasikala, stopped them from entering the house.

Deepa even claimed that Deepak her brother had conspired with Sasikala to kill her aunt Jayalalithaa. She was quoted saying, “Jayalalithaa was like a mother to him, but for the sake of money, he turned against her and killed her.”

However, Deepa’s claim has been refuted by her brother Deepak who called it a publicity stunt.

Currently there are even reports that Deepa is likely to meet PM Modi regarding today’s incident.

Ever since Jayalalithaa died, Tamil Nadu has been broiling with political tensions.

Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden house situated in the posh area of Chennai was occupied by VK Sasikala, who was the live-in aide of Ms Jayalalithaa after her death.