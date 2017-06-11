As the state of Madhya Pradesh, led by its Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, still struggles to end the prevailing farmer unrest, a picture by a Hindi daily showing an elderly woman being beaten up by police has gone viral.

The 80-year-old victim alleged that she was beaten up the Madhya Pradesh police last week. She said that the cops had forcibly entered her house while chasing down the protesters from a farmers’ rally on Friday at Phanda Kalan village near Sehore.

While speaking to a leading daily, the 80-year-old victim identified as Kamlabai Mewade said that the cops who thrashed her were younger than her grandsons. She also added that she wants to ask them that why they hit her.

Kamlabai Mewade along with her husband had been beaten up by the police. Mewade suffered a fractured arm in the scuffle with the cops. Kamlabai Mewade said, “I was sitting in my house along with my husband, sons and grandsons when police barged in. They accused me of hiding stone pelters inside my house. I denied, and said they were free to look around but they started beating me and my husband with sticks.”

The elderly couple also said that both their sons and four grandsons were also beaten up.

Following the incident, Congress vice president, Rahun Gandhi tweeted the picture of the elderly woman being beaten by the cops saying, “BJP spreading love”.

BJP spreading love pic.twitter.com/0EhOjom740 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 10, 2017

The matter had escalated after the police had opened fire on the crowds during a rally in Mandsaur, while the farmers were demanding a better price for their crops and waiver of loans. In the firing at least six farmers had lost their lives, following which massive protests had erupted across the state.

After the protests, the CM went on a fast for ‘peace’ and promised justice. He vowed to solve the farmers’ problems and promised strict action against the accused.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ended his ‘fast for peace’ at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal. Chouhan.

However, as the Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Gauri Shankar Bisen ruled out any loan waiver, a group of farmers started a counter-protest opposite him in the Maidan.