Addressing a press conference today, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that sanitary napkins are most likely to be made tax free.

Sanitary napkins, which were being taxed as a luxury item at a rate of 14.5%, are likely to be made either tax free or the tax rate will significantly be reduced.

It was seen that items like ‘Sindoor’ were being taxed at a very low rate but an essential commodity like sanitary napkin was kept in the luxury item category.

With GST just about to roll out, this decision will be of considerable importance.

A while ago, 24-year-old law student Pravin Nikam, who is working for the cause of menstrual hygiene for the last 6 years, had written to finance minister Arun Jaitley to make environment friendly pads absolutely tax free.

The government seems to have made a sensible move in this direction and seen approaching its tax policies with a progressive mindset.