A man was arrested for allegedly raping a middle-aged woman in front of her daughter, the police said on Sunday.

“Ashish Parmal (30) was arrested in a rape case. He was a neighbour of the victim,” the police official said.

The victim alleged she was raped in the early hours of Sunday in front of her daughter, while her husband was away.

“I was raped around 3 AM yesterday in front of my nine-year-old daughter. I was physically assaulted along with my daughter,” the victim said.

The police said that investigation is going on.

First Published | 11 June 2017 5:27 PM
