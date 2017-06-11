A police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police was shot at by militants in Shopian area of Kashmir on Sunday. The victim belongs to the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police.

Reportedly, the terrorists opened fire at the police constable outside the SOG camp at Iman Sahib. The victim has been identified as Kurshid Ahmad.

Kurshid was immediately rushed to Shopian hospital but was later referred to Srinagar hospital and is undergoing treatment. He received a bullet injury below his abdomen.

Police are trying to identify the culprits and nab them. Searches are on in the area to trace the attackers, the police said.

(This is a breaking story….further details awaited)