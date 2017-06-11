On Sunday, the protesting farmers from Maharashtra have called off their strike after the state government announced that it will be waiving off their loans. The decision was announced after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had appointed a special committee for farmers’ loan waivers in the state.

Earlier in the day, the protesting farmers met with a panel of ministers constituted by Devendra Fadnavis. The meeting was called in to hold talks over the loan waiver.

Commenting on the decision of loan waiver by the state government, a farmer said that they promised loan waiver and fulfilment of other demands. If they fail, we will again agitate from July 25.

The farmers who had been protesting for 11 days had threatened to intensify their protest if the government does not meet their demands.

The protesting farmers had been seeking a complete loan waiver, appropriate price for their crops, money for irrigation purposes. The farmers also wanted pension for farmers who are 60 years and above, and also the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee.

Previously on June 3, the government had assured loan waivers for small land-owning farmers by October 31.

