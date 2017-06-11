Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s famous remark in 1985 that only 15 paise of every rupee meant for welfare of downtrodden reaches them, found mention in Supreme Court’s (SC) order on Aadhaar Card.

Supreme Court also said that the Aadhaar scheme can take care of this malpractice. “A former prime minister of this country has gone on record to say that out of one rupee spent by the government for the welfare of the downtrodden, only 15 paise thereof actually reaches those persons for whom it is meant. It can’t be doubted that with UID/Aadhaar much of the malaise in this field can be taken care of,” a leading daily reported AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan as saying.

The SC issued a 157-page judgement on the matter; the top court also added that Aadhaar can take care of the issue of duplicate beneficiaries reaping the fruits of welfare schemes meant for the genuine deprived class.

In a fresh ruling passed by the Supreme Court on Friday, the apex court upheld the Centre’s decision to link Aadhaar card with Permanent Account Number (PAN) card for filing returns. In the ruling passed, the apex court has refused the proposal of making Aadhaar card compulsory for those who do not have it, till the constitution bench works over the privacy issues. The SC also asked the government to work over the personal data leakage issue.

Previously, the government had informed the SC that from July 1 the PAN card would be rendered invalid.

A bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan said that those who already possess an Aadhaar number will have to link it with PAN, but it cannot be insisted upon in case of people not possessing an Aadhaar card.

Standing in defence of its decision to make Aadhaar card compulsory for filing I-T returns, the government had said that the move in this direction will help them in revealing all the existing fraud accounts.