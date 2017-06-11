A four-month-old Pakistani boy suffering from a serious heart ailment will get a fresh lease of life as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj offered him a medical visa on humanitarian grounds.

Rohaan, a resident of Lahore, has a hole in his heart and would now get treatment at Noida’s Jaypee Hospital.

Due to the tensions between India and Pakistan, Rohaan’s parents were unable to get a medical visa for their child’s treatment even though his condition was critical.

Rohaan’s father Kanwal Saadik finally sought help from Sushma Swaraj on Twitter informing her about the critical condition of his son.

The Minister tweeted back assuring him that his child would not suffer because of any political issue and that they would get the medical visa for his treatment in India.

“The child will not suffer. Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa,” she replied.

Rohaan finally got the visa and would now come for his treatment via Wagha border on Monday.

Jaypee Hospital CEO Manoj Luthra said: “Keeping aside the tensions between the two countries, the minister did a noble act of thinking about the child’s health. We welcome the baby and family and are pleased to know that with our expert doctors and world class services that we provide, we are able to build trust for us in people across nations.”

The boy will first be treated by paediatric cardiologist Ashutosh Marwah and later will undergo a heart surgery conducted by paediatric cardiac surgeon Rajesh Sharma, a statement said.