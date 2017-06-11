Maharashtra’s striking farmers on Sunday said they will withdraw their 12-day-old strike as the state government had accepted, in principle, a majority of their demands, including loan waiver and crop loans for the current season.

Farmers’ leaders indicated that the formal withdrawal of the strike could be made after discussions with leaders of the Kisan Kranti later in the day.

Raju Shetti, chief of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana — an ally of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra, announced that a sit-in planned for Monday outside collectorates and Revenue Department offices, and Tuesday’s rail and road blockades programme across the state stand suspended.

The developments came after a marathon meeting between a six-member Group of Ministers set up by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday and leaders of major farmers’ organisations on Sunday afternoon at Sahyadri Guest House here.