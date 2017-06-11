Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Late J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar has alleged that she was denied entry into the house of her aunt, Poes Garden on Sunday afternoon.

As per reports, Deepa along with her supporters made an unscheduled visit to Jayalalithaa’s residence on Sunday morning to garland a portrait of her late aunt which is kept at the entry of the house. After paying her tribute to her aunt, Deepa tried to enter her bungalow but was denied entry in it.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Deepa said that this was a trap by her brother and it looked like an attempt to murder her. Deepa also alleged that her brother invited her to Poes Garden for pooja and also insisted that she should come alone.

While speaking to NewsX, Deepa also said that her aim is to stake claim on legacy of Jayalalithaa. Deepa also made a sensational claim that she has proof that Deepak conspired with Sasikala & administered wrong treatment to Jayalalithaa.

Deepa also mentioned that she has begun legal process to acquire Poes Garden and to stamp her authority as legal heir of her late aunt.

“When I meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I will raise issue of state govt seizing Jayalalithaa’s properties & converting into memorial without our consent,” said Deepa.

Deepa: this was a trap by my brother. It looked like an attempt to murder us @NewsX — Lokpria (@Lokpria) June 11, 2017

Deepa: my brother invited me to #PoesGarden to do pooja. It’s in that pretext I went there @NewsX — Lokpria (@Lokpria) June 11, 2017

Deepa: my brother invited me to #PoesGarden to do pooja. It’s in that pretext I went there @NewsX — Lokpria (@Lokpria) June 11, 2017

Deepa: deepak insisted that I come alone to #PoesGarden @NewsX — Lokpria (@Lokpria) June 11, 2017

Deepa: my aim is to stake claim legacy of #Jayalalithaa @NewsX — Lokpria (@Lokpria) June 11, 2017

Deepa: I have proof that deepak conspired with #sasikala & administered wrong treatment to #Jayalalithaa @NewsX — Lokpria (@Lokpria) June 11, 2017

Deepa: I have begun legal process to acquire #PoesGarden & not only to acquire it but it is to stamp my authority as her legal heir @NewsX — Lokpria (@Lokpria) June 11, 2017

Jaya and her supporters staged a protest outside Poes Garden alleging that the supporters of TTV Dinakaran, the nephew of Jaya’s aide Sasikala, stopped them from entering the house.

However, Deepa’s claim has been refuted by her brother Deepak who called it a publicity stunt.

As per the latest report, Deepa is likely to meet PM Narendra Modi regarding today’s incident. Deepa’s husband Madhavan filed a complaint with the police about this incident.