The AAP in Goa on Sunday alleged malpractice in the ongoing village panchayat polls in the coastal state, claiming that identity of voters is allegedly being compromised at the time of casting ballot.

“The serial numbering of ballot paper leaves it open for the political establishment to identify which voter has voted for whom. Dozens of AAP volunteers have registered written complaints with presiding officers at their respective booths,” Goa’s Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Ashley Rosario told reporters.

Nearly 7.49 lakh voters were eligible to cast ballot in Sunday’s polls to elect grassroots representatives in 186 panchayats in the state.

AAP said a formal complaint had been made to the State Election Commission, adding that the decision to add the serial number to the ballot paper amounted to “jeopardising the secrecy of balloting in the panchayat polls held today”.

While panchayat polls in Goa are not held on political lines, the AAP and other political parties have informally backed individual candidates and panels of candidates in the polls.