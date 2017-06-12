In the backdrop of accusations from opposition parties about the authenticity of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), Election Commission of India has written a letter to the Law Ministry asking for powers to take action anyone attacking their ‘credibility’, reports a national daily.

The letter which is being reviewed by the Law Ministry states that EC wants the government to consider amending the Contempt of Court Act, 1971 to give them these powers.

The EC said that in cases where someone is targeting to malign the institution based upon allegations which have no ground, the Commission should have the authority to take action and punish them accordingly.

Reportedly EC wrote the letter over a month ago — around the same time when a score of allegations was put forward after the 2017 Assembly Elections Results of Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and other opposition parties have alleged against the authenticity of the EVM machines.

Arvind Kejriwal even dared the Election Commission to give EVMs to the AAP asserting that the motherboards in the machine can be altered within 90 seconds.

Reacting to the charges, EC on June 3 conducted a four-hour long EVM hacking challenge asking all the political parties to come and prove their allegation.

Unfortunately, the hacking challenge had no takers with CPI-M and NCP — the only registered — participants backing out at the last moment.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal still maintains that the electronic voting machines can be hacked to get the desired outcome.

AAP which did not participate in the event has announced its own ‘hackathon’. The party will be using the EVM prototypes to demonstrate the vulnerability in the machine.

It has also invited Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi along with any interested party to come for the event.