After granting a meagre Re 1 compensation to the farmers in Karnataka for the crop losses they suffered, the state government has come out explaining the move, calling it a ‘test’ case.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister, Krishna Byre Gowda explained that Re 1 was transferred to the farmers’ account to ascertain the validity of the account.

It was provided to make sure that the account holder has duly linked his/her bank account with Aadhaar Card and all the requisites for a valid bank account have been completed, said Gowda.

Stressing that the bounce rate is very high during these processes of compensations and waivers; hence the action was taken to reduce this, added the minister.

The state government has promised the farmers who suffered crop losses will get their remaining compensation by the June 12, 2017.

Congress, the ruling party in the state and who has been critical of condition of farmers in BJP-led Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, came under heavy fire from the opposition for their ‘ill-treatment’ of farmers.