Pakistan Army on Monday morning violated the second ceasefire within the time period of just 48 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

As per reports, the Pakistan Army from 6:20 AM today initiated indiscriminate firing in Krishna Ghati sector and are using small arms, automatic weapons and 12o mm mortars 120 to target the Indian troops.

Reportedly the Indian Army are retaliating to the heavy firing by Pakistan and the area has been cordoned off.

This is the 6th violation by the Pakistani troops in the last 3 days and there are no report of any casualties so far.

Earlier, Pakistan Rangers carried out indiscriminate firing on Indian positions on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district around noon on Sunday while Pakistan troops violated the LoC ceasefire in Rajouri district in the evening, officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) sources said Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at positions in Ramgarh sector.

“Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire without any provocation when BSF troopers were busy with ground clearance. They used small arms, automatics and mortars. BSF troopers retaliated effectively.

First Published | 12 June 2017 8:23 AM
