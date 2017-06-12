A week after being given an extension by the Central Government, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Sunday said that he is not willing to continue in office and will resign from the post as the term ends.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet on June 3 had extended the term of Rohatgi, slated to end by June 2017.

Expressing his desire to keep practicing law, Rohatgi said that he wants to return to “private practice” after the completion of his term in the Attorney General’s office.

Speaking to a private news channel, Rohatgi said that he has enjoyed a good relationship with the government working as a top law officer.

Citing his term in the office, he said, “I have worked for five years as law officer under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and three years under the Narendra Modi government. I have a good relationship with the government”.

Earlier last week, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) increased the term of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar along with other senior officers for an indefinite period until further notice.

Considered close to the senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Arun Jaitley, Rohatgi has advocated for Gujarat government in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

Mukul Rohatgi was appointed as the 14th Attorney General of India in May 2014.