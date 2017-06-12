The chances of a harmonious reunion between the divided factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) took a huge blow after O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Sunday dissolved the 7-member committee that was set up to initiate the possible merger.

Not being able to come to a unique solution to the internal party crisis, the Panneerselvam camp expressed dissent and announced the disbandment from the merger talks claiming that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswami’s faction did not pay heed to their key demands.

Reportedly, the talks failed as both OPS and EPS camp could not go past the two demands — first, to dismiss the tainted leader VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran from the party and two, to initiate a CBI inquiry into the death of former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala was convicted of money laundering and was sentenced jail time in February 2017 while Dinakaran was arrested by Delhi Police in April on bribery charges. The iconic ‘two leaves’ symbol of the AIADMK party has been the centre of tussle since the split and Dinakaran was charged of bribing a middlemen in order to get the symbol allotted to his faction of the party.

Seeking to regroup the party, Panneerselvam had formed the 7-member committee on April, 21 to hold talks and seek an amicable solution with the EPS faction. But remarkably, the committee failed to even hold a single meeting with their counterparts before getting dismantled.

The political slugfest in Tamil Nadu raged after the untimely death of Jayalalithaa in December last year and has divided the ruling AIADMK party into two bitter rival camps.